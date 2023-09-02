Left Menu

10 students injured as bus hits school van in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 02-09-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 19:01 IST
Ten students were injured after a speeding roadways bus rammed into their school van here on Saturday, police said.

A roadways bus going from Kanpur to Prayagraj hit the van which was on its way to drop children home after school at Sakadha turn on National Highway-2 GT Road, SHO Sandipan Ghat Dilip Singh said.

Ten children were injured in the accident. They were taken to Muratganj Health Center, from where eight were discharged after administering first aid, he said.

Two children -- Mohammad Gaus and Abdul -- have been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, the SHO said.

All children are between the ages of 10 to 12 years, he said.

After the accident, the bus driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind which was later seized by police, Singh said.

A case is being registered in the matter and further legal action will be taken accordingly, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

