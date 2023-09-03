Left Menu

2 killed in accident in UP's Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:20 IST
2 killed in accident in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and another sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding car on a highway in Unj area here early Sunday, police said.

Ashok Dubey (32), Krishna Kumar Bind (29) and Gopal Saroj (27), who work at a local eatery, had gone to see some cattle injured on the highway when the incident occurred, they said.

The driver of the car, who is yet to be identified, was en route to Varanasi and fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

''A police team took the trio to a hospital where doctors declared Dubey and Bind dead while Saroj is under treatment,'' said a police officer.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023