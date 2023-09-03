2 killed in accident in UP's Bhadohi

Two men were killed and another sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding car on a highway in Unj area here early Sunday, police said.

Ashok Dubey (32), Krishna Kumar Bind (29) and Gopal Saroj (27), who work at a local eatery, had gone to see some cattle injured on the highway when the incident occurred, they said.

The driver of the car, who is yet to be identified, was en route to Varanasi and fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

''A police team took the trio to a hospital where doctors declared Dubey and Bind dead while Saroj is under treatment,'' said a police officer.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

