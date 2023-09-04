Left Menu

'Bandh' observed in Aurangabad against police action on Maratha quota protestors in Jalna

Some 360 persons have been booked in connection with the violence that took place on September 1.The bandh call here was given by the Marathi Kranti Morcha and was supported by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM.Workers from these parties and members of various social outfits assembled at Karnti Chowk here as part of the shutdown and shouted slogans against police action at Jalna.A police official said units in Waluj industrial area were functional, while state transport ST buses were off the roads as a precautionary measure.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:10 IST
'Bandh' observed in Aurangabad against police action on Maratha quota protestors in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

A shutdown was observed in Aurangabad on Monday protesting the police action against Maratha quota agitators in Jalna on September 1.

Police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike as part of the quota stir to the hospital.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 ST buses were set ablaze. Some 360 persons have been booked in connection with the violence that took place on September 1.

The 'bandh' call here was given by the Marathi Kranti Morcha and was supported by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Workers from these parties and members of various social outfits assembled at Karnti Chowk here as part of the shutdown and shouted slogans against police action at Jalna.

A police official said units in Waluj industrial area were functional, while state transport (ST) buses were off the roads as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023