Excise dept seizes IMFL worth Rs 59.48 lakh in Navi Mumbai; three held
The Maharashtra excise department on Monday seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor IMFL worth Rs 59.48 lakh being transported to Mumbai in a truck and arrested three men hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra excise department on Monday seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 59.48 lakh being transported to Mumbai in a truck and arrested three men hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Based on a tip-off, a flying squad of the excise department's Konkan division laid a trap and intercepted a truck near Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai, inspector Dighambar Shewale said.
A large stock of 918 boxes containing IMFL of different brands, which are prohibited in Maharashtra, was seized. The stock was worth Rs 59.48 lakh, he said. The officials arrested Tersingh Dhansingh Kanoje (32), who was driving the truck, Nasir Anwar Sheikh (45) and Guddu Devsingh Rawat (45), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the official said, adding that the seized liquor was manufactured in Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: 2 drug peddlers arrested, sent to police custody till Aug 22
Durand Cup: Mumbai City storm past Indian Navy FT 4-0, Odisha FC eliminated following loss to Bodoland FC
DRI seizes drug worth Rs 15 cr at Mumbai airport; Indian passenger and Ugandan woman held
Mumbai Police register FIR against Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks for cheating advertising firm
Woman jumps to death from 18th floor of high-rise in Mumbai