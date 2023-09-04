Left Menu

Excise dept seizes IMFL worth Rs 59.48 lakh in Navi Mumbai; three held

The Maharashtra excise department on Monday seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor IMFL worth Rs 59.48 lakh being transported to Mumbai in a truck and arrested three men hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra excise department on Monday seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 59.48 lakh being transported to Mumbai in a truck and arrested three men hailing from Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Based on a tip-off, a flying squad of the excise department's Konkan division laid a trap and intercepted a truck near Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai, inspector Dighambar Shewale said.

A large stock of 918 boxes containing IMFL of different brands, which are prohibited in Maharashtra, was seized. The stock was worth Rs 59.48 lakh, he said. The officials arrested Tersingh Dhansingh Kanoje (32), who was driving the truck, Nasir Anwar Sheikh (45) and Guddu Devsingh Rawat (45), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the official said, adding that the seized liquor was manufactured in Goa.

