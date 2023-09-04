Shiv Nadar University Celebrates the Success of the Inaugural 10K Challenge 2023

BusinessWire India Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4: Shiv Nadar University, proudly marked the successful culmination of its first edition of the "Shiv Nadar 10K Challenge 2023", yesterday at the university's campus. The event brought together runners from diverse backgrounds, creating an inclusive and vibrant community celebration.

With three categories - 5K walk, 5K run, and 10K run - the event catered to individuals of varying fitness levels. The inaugural was flagged off by Dr. Amrish Tony, Director of physical education & sports, Shiv Nadar University, and Mr. Raja Natarajan, Executive Director, Finance & Operations. The participants had the unique opportunity to explore the picturesque routes while enjoying a day filled with fitness, camaraderie, and community spirit. The event showcased the athletic prowess of participants and highlighted the richness of the Shiv Nadar University's campus.

Nestled amidst lush greenery and biodiversity, the campus served as the perfect backdrop for this the vibrant event, underscoring the institution's commitment to a holistic educational experience. The Shiv Nadar 10K Challenge 2023 witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 1200 participants, of which 30% were women. This diverse group spanned a wide age range, exemplifying the ' 'event's inclusivity and vibrant community celebration.

The winners in various categories displayed exceptional determination and endurance. In the Men's 10K Challenge, Prashant Choudhary emerged as the champion. He was followed closely by Sonu Kushwah and Yoonus Shah secured the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions.

The Women's 10K Challenge saw Sonam clinch the top spot with her outstanding performance. Nisha Kumari and Arpita Saini obtained the 1st and 2nd runner-up spots. In the fiercely contested Men's 5K Challenge, Abdhesh Chaudhary triumphed. Chetan Kumar and Abhishek Srivastav secured the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions.

Tanisha emerged as the winner in the Women's 5K Challenge, while Priyaka secured the 1st runner-up position, followed by Priyanka Bhati setting an inspiring example of dedication and perseverance. "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our first edition of the Shiv Nadar 10K Challenge 2023", said Dr. Amrish Tony, Director (Physical Education & Sports). ''As we delve deeper into the world of marathons, the 10K Challenge 2023 stands as a testament to our commitment to promoting health, wellness, and community engagement. With each stride, participants contribute to a healthier future for themselves and their surroundings."

