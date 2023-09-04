Delhi LG Saxena, CM Kejriwal to flag off 400 e-buses on Tuesday

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 electric buses on Tuesday, ahead of the G20 Summit. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took stock of the preparations for the event at IP Depot on Monday. ''Before G20, @ArvindKejriwal government is going to gift 400 new state-of-the-art e-buses to Delhiites tomorrow. Before the launch of these new electric buses, went to IP Depot today and reviewed the preparations related to it.

''Tomorrow 400 new e-buses will be on the roads of Delhi in the service of Delhiites. Best wishes to all Delhiites in advance,'' Gahlot said in Hindi in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)