Wilko administrators confirm 1,300 job cuts at the collapsed UK retailer

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Administrators of British homeware and household goods discount retailer Wilko plan to lay off over 1,300 jobs at the collapsed chain, PwC said on Tuesday.

PwC said in a statement that 52 stores would be closed, resulting in 1,016 job cuts, while a further 299 redundancies would be made at two distribution centres.

Discount retailer B&M said earlier in the day that it would buy 51 stores of Wilko, which entered into administration last month after failing to secure emergency funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

