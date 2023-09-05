United Airlines lifts ground stop after technology issue

United Airlines said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a system wide technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports. "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible," United said on social platform X.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, said United had canceled 7 flights and delayed 260 flights, or 9% of its flights Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request.

Airline ground stops because of computer issues are uncommon but not unprecedented. In April, Southwest Airlines said a technology failure caused a one-hour nationwide stoppage of its flights.

