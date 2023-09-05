Left Menu

United Airlines lifts ground stop after technology issue

United Airlines said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a system wide technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports. "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. In April, Southwest Airlines said a technology failure caused a one-hour nationwide stoppage of its flights.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:44 IST
United Airlines lifts ground stop after technology issue
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • United States

United Airlines said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a system wide technology issue on Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports. "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible," United said on social platform X.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, said United had canceled 7 flights and delayed 260 flights, or 9% of its flights Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request.

Airline ground stops because of computer issues are uncommon but not unprecedented. In April, Southwest Airlines said a technology failure caused a one-hour nationwide stoppage of its flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023