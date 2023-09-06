China premier completes trial run of Indonesia's first high-speed rail
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
China's Premier Li Qiang travelled aboard a bullet train in a trial run of a Beijing-funded $7.3 billion railway project in Indonesia on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the company behind the project told Reuters.
Li, accompanied by senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan, tested the train across a 41-kilometre (25.5 miles) section of the track from Jakarta to Karawang town, Emir Monti, spokesperson for the consortium building the project, KCIC, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luhut Pandjaitan
- Indonesia
- Li Qiang
- Jakarta
- China
- KCIC
- Indonesian
- Beijing
- Karawang
- Emir Monti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central America parliament expels Taiwan, makes China permanent observer
China stocks wobble amid weak confidence, strong outflows
China fines Mintz $1.5 mln for 'unapproved' work, after raiding its Beijing office
FACTBOX-Excerpts from Japan's response to China and Russia's inquiry on Fukushima water release
EXCLUSIVE-Rare earths magnet firms turn to Vietnam in China hedge