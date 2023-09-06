Left Menu

China premier completes trial run of Indonesia's first high-speed rail

China's Premier Li Qiang travelled aboard a bullet train in a trial run of a Beijing-funded $7.3 billion railway project in Indonesia on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the company behind the project told Reuters. Li, accompanied by senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan, tested the train across a 41-kilometre (25.5 miles) section of the track from Jakarta to Karawang on its outskirts, according to Emir Monti, spokesperson for KCIC, the consortium building the project.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:30 IST
China premier completes trial run of Indonesia's first high-speed rail
Li Qiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's Premier Li Qiang travelled aboard a bullet train in a trial run of a Beijing-funded $7.3 billion railway project in Indonesia on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the company behind the project told Reuters.

Li, accompanied by senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan, tested the train across a 41-kilometre (25.5 miles) section of the track from Jakarta to Karawang on its outskirts, according to Emir Monti, spokesperson for KCIC, the consortium building the project. The flagship project of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, which is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, has faced a range of delays from land procurement issues, the COVID-19 pandemic to ballooning costs.

The 142-kilometre railway connecting the capital Jakarta to the city of Bandung was originally supposed to be ready in 2019 but is now to be commercially launched on Oct. 1. Li is in Jakarta to attend high-level meetings with leaders of countries in Southeast Asia and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023