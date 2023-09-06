Left Menu

Four injured as tanker falls on two vehicles while taking turn

At least four persons were injured when a tanker fell on two vehicles while it was negotiating a turn in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The tanker fell on a car and a tempo when it was taking a turn. It took nearly an hour to pull them out to safety, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:44 IST
Four injured as tanker falls on two vehicles while taking turn
  • Country:
  • India

At least four persons were injured when a tanker fell on two vehicles while it was negotiating a turn in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road around 10.30 am, they said. ''The tanker fell on a car and a tempo when it was taking a turn. Due to it, the driver of the tanker and the 'cleaner' (driver's assistant) along with two occupants of the other vehicles got trapped. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rescued them,'' an official of Kashimira police station said. It took nearly an hour to pull them out to safety, he said. All of them are out of danger and undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023