Mexico postpones flight cuts at capital airport to January
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-09-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 01:26 IST
The Mexican government postponed an order to reduce flight frequency at Mexico City International Airport from November to January, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The order, which will cut flights to 43 per hour from 52 and had been scheduled for November, raised concerns from the aviation sector.
