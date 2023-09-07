Left Menu

Mexico postpones flight cuts at capital airport to January

Updated: 07-09-2023 01:36 IST
The Mexican government postponed an order to reduce flight frequency at Mexico City International Airport from November to January, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The order, which will cut flights to 43 per hour from 52 and had been scheduled for November, raised concerns from the aviation sector.

