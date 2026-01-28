Left Menu

Family Sentenced to Life in Baroda Khurd Murder Case

In a life imprisonment ruling, five family members were sentenced for the murder linked to a land dispute in Baroda Khurd. One accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence. District Judge Jai Prakash Pandey delivered the verdict after the trial, convicting Rajkumar, his wife, and their three sons.

Family Sentenced to Life in Baroda Khurd Murder Case
A local court has sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment, accompanied by a financial penalty, in connection with a murder originating from a land dispute. A sixth accused was acquitted for insufficient evidence, in a decision rendered by District and Sessions Judge Jai Prakash Pandey.

The murder incident unfolded on January 3, 2023, when accused Rajkumar, alongside his family members, reportedly attacked the house of Rajesh Kumar in Baroda Khurd village. The assault, involving sticks and an axe, tragically resulted in the death of Rajesh's wife, Kaushalya.

Investigations led police to file charges against all alleged assailants. The prosecution, relying on testimonies from eight witnesses, successfully argued for the conviction of Rajkumar, his wife Asha, and their sons Deepak, Manish, and Satish. The court deemed the evidence insufficient to convict the sixth accused, Alka.

