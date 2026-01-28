Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Calls for Apolitical Approach to Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Incident

Sharad Pawar dismisses claims of political involvement in the plane crash that resulted in Ajit Pawar's death, urging to avoid politicizing the tragedy. Mamata Banerjee alleges foul play and demands a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, asserting that other agencies have been compromised and only such an inquiry would be credible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:13 IST
Sharad Pawar Calls for Apolitical Approach to Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar and four others, veteran politician Sharad Pawar urged for an apolitical stance on the matter, stressing that it was purely an accident.

Addressing the media, Sharad Pawar remarked that Ajit Pawar's passing is a significant blow to Maharashtra, losing a leader renowned for his diligence and efficiency. He emphasized, "Not all things are in our hands," calling for an end to speculation over political involvement.

Contrarily, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is advocating for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, arguing that existing agencies are compromised and unable to reveal the truth behind the incident. She insists that only a Supreme Court probe would ensure a credible outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026