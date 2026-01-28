Sharad Pawar Calls for Apolitical Approach to Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Incident

In light of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar and four others, veteran politician Sharad Pawar urged for an apolitical stance on the matter, stressing that it was purely an accident.

Addressing the media, Sharad Pawar remarked that Ajit Pawar's passing is a significant blow to Maharashtra, losing a leader renowned for his diligence and efficiency. He emphasized, "Not all things are in our hands," calling for an end to speculation over political involvement.

Contrarily, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is advocating for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, arguing that existing agencies are compromised and unable to reveal the truth behind the incident. She insists that only a Supreme Court probe would ensure a credible outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)