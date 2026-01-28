Left Menu

Brazen Daylight Killing Near Police Office Shocks Mohali

In Mohali, Punjab, two unidentified assailants fatally shot Gurwinder, an accused in the Gurlal Brar murder case, outside the Senior Superintendent of Police's office. Gurwinder, who attended a court hearing for an opium recovery case, was shot multiple times. The police are investigating and have leads on the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:15 IST
Brazen Daylight Killing Near Police Office Shocks Mohali
Gurwinder
  • Country:
  • India

In an audacious attack near the Senior Superintendent of Police's office in Mohali, Punjab, Gurwinder, an accused in the Gurlal Brar murder case, was fatally shot by two unidentified attackers on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as Gurwinder arrived for a court hearing related to a separate opium recovery case, for which he was out on bail. According to authorities, multiple shots were fired, resulting in his immediate death.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Nanak Singh confirmed Gurwinder's connection to the Gurlal Brar case and assured that investigations are underway, with several leads being pursued to apprehend those responsible for this daring act. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene while police have increased efforts to solve the case with multiple teams on deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026