Brazen Daylight Killing Near Police Office Shocks Mohali

In an audacious attack near the Senior Superintendent of Police's office in Mohali, Punjab, Gurwinder, an accused in the Gurlal Brar murder case, was fatally shot by two unidentified attackers on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as Gurwinder arrived for a court hearing related to a separate opium recovery case, for which he was out on bail. According to authorities, multiple shots were fired, resulting in his immediate death.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Nanak Singh confirmed Gurwinder's connection to the Gurlal Brar case and assured that investigations are underway, with several leads being pursued to apprehend those responsible for this daring act. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene while police have increased efforts to solve the case with multiple teams on deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)