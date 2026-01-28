Left Menu

Preserving Culture: Galo Community's Pilgrimage to Topo Gone

A Galo Welfare Society expedition of 25 members, including three women, embarks on a pilgrimage to Topo Gone in Arunachal Pradesh. Organized by the Indian Army, the trek aims to strengthen cultural ties and preserve indigenous heritage. The event fosters collaboration between the army and the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 25 individuals from the Galo Welfare Society, including three women participants, commenced a significant expedition on Wednesday. The five-day journey leads them to the sacred Topo Gone, a pilgrimage site revered by the Galo community in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district.

The trek, organized in collaboration with the Indian Army, highlights the historic significance of Topo Gone, located at a height of 2,900 meters near the McMahon Line. This site is deeply embedded in the Galo community's folklore and traditions. Brigadier Ritesh Katoch officially initiated the expedition from Aalo military station, bridging the cultural fabric and indigenous heritage of the region.

Brigadier Katoch emphasized the expedition's importance, aiming to reinforce the bond between the armed forces and local civilians. Safety and logistical precision remain priorities as the team advances to Topo Gone, ultimately fostering longstanding ties between the community and the army.

