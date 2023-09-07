Germany supports AU's G20 membership, but unclear if it will happen

It is still unclear if the G20 summit in India will result in an invitation to the African Union to join the bloc, but Germany is in favour of this happening, a German government official said on Thursday.

The group of 20 of the world's largest economies, which is meeting in India this weekend, already includes the European Union as its 20th member.

