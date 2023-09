BRIEF-Alchemy Copyrights Reaches Agreement To Buy Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

Alchemy Copyrights: * ALCHEMY COPYRIGHTS ROUND HILLMUSIC-RHMC ROUND HILLMUSIC-RHMP - RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

* ALCHEMY COPYRIGHTS : ALCHEMY AND RHM ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON THE TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER * ALCHEMY COPYRIGHTS: PROPOSED DEAL FOR EACH SCHEME SHARE US$1.15 IN CASH

* ALCHEMY COPYRIGHTS, LLC - ACQUISITION VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF RHM AT APPROXIMATELY US$468.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

