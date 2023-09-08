China says it is willing to work with all parties at G20 summit

China is willing to work with all parties and push for a positive outcome at the G20 summit in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, made the remarks after a media report said that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blamed China for delaying an agreement on various issues, including Ukraine.

