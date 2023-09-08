Left Menu

China says it is willing to work with all parties at G20 summit

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:05 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
China is willing to work with all parties and push for a positive outcome at the G20 summit in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, made the remarks after a media report said that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blamed China for delaying an agreement on various issues, including Ukraine.

