China says it is willing to work with all parties at G20 summit
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:05 IST
- Country:
- China
China is willing to work with all parties and push for a positive outcome at the G20 summit in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, made the remarks after a media report said that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blamed China for delaying an agreement on various issues, including Ukraine.
