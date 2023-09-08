One killed after helicopter crashes into sea off Dubai -UAE regulator

One pilot was killed when an AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is underway for another pilot, UAE's General Aviation Authority said on Friday.

The crash occurred off the coast of Dubai after the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said. "The search is still underway for the other missing pilot," the authority said.

