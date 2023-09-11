Red Cross cuts 2024 budget, voices concern about humanitarian impact

The International Committee of the Red Cross will cut its budget next year by about 13%, its director-general said on Monday.

"We are deeply and gravely concerned about the impact that reduced humanitarian assistance will have on people living on conflict and violence," Robert Mardini told journalists.

The 2024 budget would be 2.1 billion CHF ($2.36 billion), resulting in 270 further job cuts in its Geneva headquarters, he said. ($1 = 0.8916 Swiss francs)

