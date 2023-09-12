HP: Shimla-Kalka road to be closed for traffic on Tuesday night for repairs
The National Highway-5, which connects Shimla with Chandigarh, will be closed for traffic on Tuesday night for repairs, police said. Those coming from Chandigarh can take the KasauliJangashu road while people coming from Shimla can take the Nahan road, police said.
The National Highway-5, which connects Shimla with Chandigarh, will be closed for traffic on Tuesday night for repairs, police said. Repairs will be carried out at sliding zone Chakki Mor in between Solan and Kalka, the Solan police said.
The road will be closed for four hours from 11 pm on Tuesday till 3 am on Wednesday as repair and restoration works have to be undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), they said.
Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes. Those coming from Chandigarh can take the Kasauli–Jangashu road while people coming from Shimla can take the Nahan road, police said. The Chakki Mor got blocked in July due to caving in of the road following a landslide.
