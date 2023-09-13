Left Menu

VTEX and MoEngage Join Forces to Drive Innovation in Indian Market

Updated: 13-09-2023 16:18 IST
VTEX and MoEngage Join Forces to Drive Innovation in Indian Market
VTEX. Image Credit: ANI

BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 13: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, today announced its strategic partnership with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform. By combining the robust capabilities of VTEX composable and complete platform with MoEngage, this partnership will empower B2C businesses to dramatically impact their ability to understand customers deeply and deliver exceptional customer journeys at every stage. VTEX and MoEngage are prepared to change how brands interact with their customers in the dynamic digital environment, building enduring loyalty, igniting sustainable growth and reshaping the retail experience. Together, VTEX and MoEngage are set to revolutionize the way businesses harness data, technology, and innovation to foster meaningful connections with customers, ushering in a new era of personalized and impactful retail engagement.

Founded in 2014, MoEngage is reshaping the customer engagement space through product innovation and proprietary technology built in-house. Present in 35 countries, the company provides the best-in-class regional support and guidance to help create memorable moments for customers. MoEngage is trusted by more than 1,200 brands around the world, which use the platform to step up their customer engagement game. Raviteja Dodda, Founder and CEO, MoEngage, said, "We are very excited to partner with VTEX. At MoEngage, we have always enabled consumer brands to drive insights-led customer engagement, and this partnership with VTEX's global enterprise digital commerce platform is in the same direction. Our AI-powered capabilities, coupled with VTEX's low-code, composable platform, will not only help consumer brands provide delightful and personalized experiences across the customer lifecycle but also reduce maintenance and operational costs."

Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head, VTEX India, said, "In order to further strengthen our capabilities in customer experience management, we are thrilled to collaborate with MoEngage thus enhancing our digital commerce solution. By steering avenues to lead this fast-paced, ever-evolving retail sector, and harnessing MoEngage's expertise, we are ready to make a significant impact on the ecommerce sector in India by providing cutting-edge solutions and global expertise to omnichannel retail companies. This partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to driving transformational growth in the industry." (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

