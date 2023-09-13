FACTBOX-Foreign offers of aid in response to Libya's floods

Libya has called for international aid after a devastating flood killed thousands, with many still missing. Tens of thousands have been displaced.

Here is some of the aid that countries have sent or are preparing to send. QATAR

At least two planes carrying humanitarian aid from Qatar landed in Benghazi's Benina International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday. The aid included equipment for a field hospital, water pumps, tents, and blankets. TURKEY

Turkey is sending three aircraft to transport a rescue team and humanitarian aid, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The rescue team will comprise 168 personnel, two search and rescue vehicles, and two rescue boats. ITALY

Italy on Tuesday said a team including firefighters, and civil protection officials was departing for Libya. On Wednesday the defence ministry said two military jets will travel to Libya with more firefighters, logistics supplies and other equipment. The naval vessel San Giorgio has also been sent to ensure logistic support.

The ministry says it might also send a second boat to bring more materials and two helicopters for the search and rescue operations. The Italian Red Cross sent aid including sanitary facilities, drinking water purifiers, generators and 1,500 body bags.

UAE The United Arab Emirates has sent two aid planes carrying 150 tons of urgent food, relief and medical supplies.

EGYPT Egypt said it would send a Mistral helicopter carrier to serve as a field hospital and set up shelter tents for those who lost their homes, state TV reported.

JORDAN Jordan sent an aid plane carrying relief supplies including tents, blankets and food.

TUNISIA Tunisia sent aid and a civil protection team specialised in search and rescue with four dogs, a medical crew, and thermal monitoring devices and a drone to detect victims, in addition to a field hospital.

KUWAIT Kuwait sent an aid plane carrying 40 tons of medical and relief supplies in addition to food.

ALGERIA Algeria is sending eight aircraft carrying food, medical supplies, clothing and tents.

UNITED NATIONS The U.N. said it was working with partners to get humanitarian assistance to those in the affected areas. Emergency teams are being mobilised to help on the ground.

The World Food Programme and local partner LibAid have started the distribution of food to more than 5,000 families displaced by the flooding. EU

The European Union on Wednesday activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to help Libya. It said Germany, Romania, and Finland offered tents, field beds and blankets, 80 generators and food as well as water tanks. The EU said it was releasing an initial 500,000 euros ($536,000) in humanitarian funding.

UNITED STATES The U.S. is sending emergency funds to relief organizations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the U.N. to provide additional support, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

FRANCE France said on Tuesday that it would send a field hospital.

SPAIN Firefighters from several Spanish provinces have travelled to Libya. Some carried boxes with electric equipment, including generators.

A spokesperson for the Basque NGO Accion Norte told Reuters eight firefighters, four rescue dogs, a doctor and an interpreter were en route to Derna, together with a contingent from the Valencia-based NGO Bombers pel Mon. "We are completely self-sufficient and are carrying specialised equipment for rescue from collapsed structures and water rescue," he said. ($1 = 0.9323 euros)

