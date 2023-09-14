Cruise ship pulled free after running aground in Greenland

A luxury cruise ship that ran aground this week in a remote Greenland location with 206 people on board has been pulled free by a trawler, a spokesperson for Denmark's armed forces said on Thursday.

The Ocean Explorer cruise vessel had since Monday been stuck in mud and silt in the Alpefjord national park, some 1,400 km (870 miles) northeast of Greenland's capital Nuuk.

Denmark's armed forces and the cruise ship's operator have said there were no injuries among the passengers or crew.

