UK train drivers to strike on Sept. 30, Oct. 4

British train drivers will strike on Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, the ASLEF trade union said on Friday, the latest walkouts in a long-running industrial dispute.

ASLEF said there would also be an overtime ban across the network between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

The strikes will coincide with the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, which is being held in Manchester from Oct. 1-4.

