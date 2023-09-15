Ganesh festivities: Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver for Konkan-bound vehicles

Vehicles going to the Konkan region for Ganesh festivities between September 16 and October 1 will not have to pay toll on highways, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday.

The toll exemption decision will be applicable on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Mumbai-Goa highway and other roads under the PWD, an official said.

State transport (ST) buses have also been exempted from toll, he said.

