Two held in alleged Rajasthan question paper leak case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Babulal Katara, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Anil Kumar Meena in an alleged paper leak case in Rajasthan under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, officials said on Saturday. Katara and Meena were produced before a special PMLA court in Jaipur, which granted ED custody for a period of three days.

ED in as statement on Saturday said the investigation revealed that Katara leaked the general knowledge question paper of the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Examination, 2022 which was to be conducted on December 21, December 22 and December 24, 2022, at various places in Rajasthan. ED alleged that Katara sold the leaked question papers to Anil Kumar Meena.

Further, Meena supplied the said leaked papers to Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Dhaka, and other members of a syndicate, which was further provided to candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh per candidate, ED alleged. In early June this year, ED conducted searches at 15 premises of accused persons, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents and digital records.

The enforcement agency has also provisionally attached properties, both movable and immovable properties, worth approximately Rs 3.11 crore of Babulal Katara, Anil Meena and "others". ED said that further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

