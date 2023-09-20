Boeing says China will need 8,560 new planes over next 20 years
U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Wednesday that it expects China to need 8,560 new commercial planes through 2042, driven by economic growth and increasing demand for domestic travel.
That compares with its previous 20-year forecast last year when it said Chinese airlines will need to buy 8,485 aircraft.
