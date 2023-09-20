Left Menu

Boeing says China will need 8,560 new planes over next 20 years

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-09-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 07:21 IST
Boeing says China will need 8,560 new planes over next 20 years
  • Country:
  • China

U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Wednesday that it expects China to need 8,560 new commercial planes through 2042, driven by economic growth and increasing demand for domestic travel.

That compares with its previous 20-year forecast last year when it said Chinese airlines will need to buy 8,485 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
4
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023