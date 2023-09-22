Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:19 IST
Delhi Police to organise Raahgiri Day in Connaught Place on Sunday
The Delhi Traffic Police Friday said it will organise the Raahgiri Day in Connaught Place on Sunday to promote the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

In a traffic advisory issued here on Friday, the police said the Raahgiri Day ''aims at promoting the safety of pedestrians and cyclists by making a particular stretch of road vehicle-free and opening up the street for citizens to celebrate health, well-being and fitness by indulging in activities such as walking, cycling, skating, and street games''.

The event is being organised by the Delhi Traffic Police in collaboration with the Raahgiri Foundation in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, the advisory said.

A huge gathering is expected to visit Connaught Place to participate in these activities, it added. The advisory also shared traffic restrictions to be imposed in Connaught Place for the event.

The Inner Circle of Connaught Place will be made vehicle-free from 6 am to 11 am on Sunday to celebrate Raahgiri Day. No vehicles would be allowed on any of the radial roads entering the Inner Circle from the Outer Circle, the advisory said. ''No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. Vehicles found parked on these roads shall be towed away and towed vehicles would be parked at Kali Bari pit,'' the traffic police added.

''Participants and visitors to the Raahgiri event can park their vehicles at the DLF multi-level parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg e-parking slots on the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the Inner Circle of the CP area from their travel plans,'' the traffic police advised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

