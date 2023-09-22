CAG to assume chair of Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions from 2024-2027

The 59th Governing Board meeting of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) was held in Busan, Republic of Korea from September 20-22. Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and a permanent member of the ASOSAI Governing Board attended the meeting. CAG of India will assume the Chair of ASOSAI from 2024 to 2027 and will also be hosting the 16th ASOSAI Assembly in 2024.

The Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) is the Asian Chapter of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). It aims to promote understanding and cooperation among member institutions by facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences in the field of public audit.

Recognising the evolving landscape of audit practices, the CAG of India advocated for the establishment of a Working Group on IT Audit and Data Analytics within ASOSAI. This initiative seeks to foster collaboration among member Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) and facilitate the development of essential knowledge and skills in IT usage and audit practices. The goal is to collectively explore the strategic implications of IT-related advancements across Asian SAIs. Murmu, as the Chair of the Special Committee responsible for establishing this ASOSAI Working Group, presented a comprehensive feasibility study report. The Governing Board unanimously approved the formation of the ASOSAI Working Group on IT Audit and Data Analytics, with the CAG of India appointed to lead this initiative.

CAG of India also chairs the Board of Editors of ASOSAI Journal. In this capacity, he is closely associated with ASOSAI's training, research and publication activities in the area of public auditing. On the sidelines of the ASOSAI meeting, Murmu engaged in bilateral discussions with Hussam Abdulmohsen Alangari, President of the General Court of Audit (GCA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Auditor General of Malaysia. These discussions revolved around enhancing bilateral relations and fostering collaboration between their respective SAIs.

CAG Murmu also visited the Philippines and held bilateral meetings with Gamaliel Asis Cordoba, Chairperson of the Commission of Audit, Philippines, on September 15-16. They discussed on a wide range of areas for cooperation, specifically in the fields of Citizens' Participation in Audit, Audit of Public Debt and Use of Information Technology in the Auditing process. CAG Murmu holds significant positions within INTOSAI, where he serves as a member of the Governing Board and as the Chair of the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing and Knowledge Services Committee (KSC). He also chairs the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA) and the Compliance Audit Sub-Committee (CAS).

Furthermore, the CAG of India is a member of the UN panel of external auditors. His current responsibilities include external audits for the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2020 to 2027, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) from 2020 to 2025, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from 2021 to 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 2022 to 2027, and International Labour Organization (ILO) from 2024 to 2027. These key positions place the CAG of India in a pivotal role in shaping international standards and best practices in the field of public audit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)