Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress' Battle Cry Against BJP

With the Haryana Assembly elections approaching, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged party workers to expose the BJP government's failures over the past 10 years. Addressing party workers in Karnal, Hooda emphasized the need to highlight BJP's shortcomings and Congress' achievements to every household.

With the Haryana Assembly elections on the horizon, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called upon party workers to shine a light on the BJP government's failures over the past decade. Speaking to party members in Karnal, Hooda expressed gratitude for their efforts in the recent general elections, where Congress gained five of the ten Lok Sabha seats.

'You should expose the failures, false promises, and corruption during the BJP government's tenure by visiting every home,' Hooda urged. The forthcoming assembly polls, due in October, present a critical opportunity for Congress, as they aim to build on their recent gains.

'This is just the beginning; the real fight lies ahead,' Hooda said, emphasizing the need to persist until their goals are achieved. He highlighted the BJP's perceived failures in governance and the accomplishments of the previous Congress administration, urging workers to communicate these contrasts to the electorate. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan echoed Hooda's sentiments and called on the party to prepare relentlessly for the impending elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

