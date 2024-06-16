Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana's Heroic Century Leads India to Resounding ODI Victory

Smriti Mandhana's brilliant century and disciplined bowling from India's spinners, including Deepti Sharma and debutante Asha Shobana, spearheaded a comprehensive 143-run victory over South Africa in the first women's ODI. India's victory sets a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:22 IST
Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana's stellar hundred and a disciplined bowling performance from India's spinners, led by Deepti Sharma and debutante Asha Shobana, culminated in a commanding 143-run win against South Africa in the opening match of the women's ODI series. This victory propels India to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game scheduled for June 19.

Mandhana's sixth ODI century, a well-crafted 117 off 127 balls, was the cornerstone of India's competitive total of 265 for eight on a challenging Chinnaswamy pitch. India's bowlers then delivered an impeccable performance, dismissing South Africa for 122, with Asha shining with figures of 4/21, well-supported by off-spinner Deepti (2/10).

Pacer Renuka Singh set the tone by dismissing South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt in the very first over. Despite efforts from Marizane Kapp and Sune Luus, the South African innings struggled to gain momentum, ultimately falling short by a large margin. Mandhana's resilience and partnerships with Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar provided the foundation for India's total, with Mandhana adapting her style to the pitch conditions and team situation.

