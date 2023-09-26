NTSB probes JetBlue flight that experienced severe turbulence, injuring eight

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has opened an investigation into a JetBlue flight that experienced severe turbulence and led to eight apparent injuries.

The incident occurred Monday on JetBlue Flight 1256, an Airbus A320, near Jamaica while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the board said. JetBlue said the seven customers and one inflight crew member were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment and the flight landed safely.

