Airbus Weighs Options Amid Turbulence in Fighter Jet Project

Airbus is considering participating in splitting a collaborative Franco-German-Spanish fighter jet project marred by disputes or potentially continuing independently. CEO Guillaume Faury expressed uncertainty about the implications of such division on maintaining common project components or developing separate ones.

Paris | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:39 IST
Airbus has expressed its readiness to participate in decisions that could potentially divide a collaborative fighter jet project with Franco-German-Spanish roots. CEO Guillaume Faury, in an interview with BFM TV, indicated that Airbus would also be prepared to continue the project independently if necessary.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project has been plagued by disagreements, particularly between Airbus and Dassault Aviation. Faury acknowledged these challenges and highlighted that it remains uncertain how splitting the project might impact the future direction, whether separate warplanes would be developed, or shared elements retained.

The statement comes amid broader challenges in defense collaborations in Europe, emphasizing Boeing's readiness to adapt to changing circumstances to meet strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

