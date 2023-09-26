Supreme Villagio receives overwhelming response for its 3BHK luxury spaces; Limited inventory of phase 1 available for sale

ThePRTree Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Supreme Universal, a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune, proudly announces an overwhelming response from homebuyers for its 3BHK luxury spaces in the premium residential project 'Supreme Villagio,' nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Somatane, Pune. This significant achievement is marked by the project's impressive sell-out underlining outstanding success with only a limited inventory of 3 BHK luxury residences remaining of phase 1. This demonstrates the customers' unwavering trust in the Supreme brand and desire to own luxurious living spaces as well as experience horizontal living. The 4BHK & 5BHK villas will be launching soon.

Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal while expressing delight said, "Supreme Universal is known for creating thoughtfully designed and high-quality homes, providing distinctive and tailored living experiences for each homebuyer. The overwhelming response to our luxury residential offering reflects not only our homebuyer's trust and commitment to Supreme but also that we can cater to the exquisite taste and lifestyles of our discerning customers. We are motivated to push boundaries further, providing distinctive and personalized experiences that capture the true essence of Supreme Universal. Our goal is to offer buyers a perfect balance of luxury and independence in a natural setting. Supreme Villagio is a highly sought-after ultra-luxurious horizontal living project and the limited inventory available for sale underscores the robust desire for upscale living environments in Mumbai and Pune." In anticipation of the growing demand for luxurious living within a gated community, Supreme Villagio embraced a forward-thinking concept that aligns seamlessly with contemporary lifestyle preferences. In urban locales where space is becoming increasingly scarce, individuals are showing a growing inclination towards expansive, well-crafted residences that offer convenient access to outdoor spaces. This concept places a premium on convenience, accessibility, and the cultivation of a sense of community, promoting strong neighborly connections and shared amenities, all while ensuring privacy and exclusivity.

Supreme Villagio provides elegant townhouses and villas, offering residents a luxurious and peaceful lifestyle. Supreme Villagio has turned into a desired investment opportunity due to its excellent location, strong connectivity, and proximity to significant locations. At 600 meters in height, Somatane has a refreshing climate throughout the year. Owing to its proximity to the Sahyadris, there's a tranquil and picturesque ambiance. Connectivity to important locations and quick access to city amenities are an added advantage. The achievement of a high sell-out ratio is a reflection of Supreme Universal's legacy of over four decades characterized by innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. The limited inventory of the project continues to attract enthusiastic homebuyers seeking a luxurious living experience. As Supreme Villagio continues to captivate the market, the company remains committed to providing an unparalleled living experience. Supreme Villagio reinforces its standing as an icon of luxury living in Mumbai and Pune.

Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal is a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments. The company was formed under the aegis of Ramesh Bijlani and Suresh Jumani, the Founders, with a mutual vision of transforming living spaces with passion and bringing customer-centricity to the core of every project. Today, Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani – the Joint Managing Directors – are carrying forward the legacy and leading the business ambitiously with the same singular purpose thereby creating industry benchmarks. In its journey spanning more than four decades, Supreme Universal has moved from strength to strength, expanding its foothold across Mumbai and Pune, delivering over 1.1 crore square feet of real estate space through more than 75 projects and 30+ redevelopment projects. The company's extensive portfolio reflects its long-standing commitment to design excellence, which has helped them stay ahead of the curve in the industry. With a focus on timely delivery, world-class quality projects, class-apart amenities, and workmanship. Supreme Universal has successfully transformed neighborhoods by creating landmark projects, building integrated townships, introducing horizontal living, and elevating lifestyles while significantly contributing to the surroundings, and benefiting communities at large through sustainable developments.

