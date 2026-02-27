Left Menu

Controversy at Devi Ahilya University: Student Expelled Over Objectionable Conduct

A first-year student at Devi Ahilya University, Indore, has been expelled from the hostel following allegations of engaging in objectionable activities. Complaints included inappropriate behavior during video calls and prompting others to form dubious connections through apps. The university formed a committee to investigate, leading to the expulsion.

Updated: 27-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:59 IST
A first-year student at Devi Ahilya University in Indore has been expelled from her hostel following allegations of engaging in objectionable conduct. The Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Rakesh Singhai, disclosed on Friday that the action was taken after a fellow student's complaint.

The accused was alleged to have been involved in inappropriate activities during video calls, and was reported to have used objectionable items in her room. In addition, she reportedly encouraged other students to make connections with males via a mobile app.

A thorough investigation ensued after four more students lodged similar complaints. The university's committee conducted a search of the student's room and discovered concerning items. Consequently, it was deemed necessary to expel the student to prevent potential disruption to other residents.

