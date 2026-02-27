Left Menu

Political Chameleons: The Leaders Who Switched Sides and Their Unyielding Quest for Power

Several former Chief Ministers in India switched party affiliations, with only a handful returning to power. Notable leaders like O Panneerselvam and Pema Khandu made successful comebacks despite party changes. Many others, like Sharad Pawar and Jitan Ram Manjhi, formed their own parties or joined rivals after losing positions.

In a complex tapestry of Indian political trajectories, several former chief ministers have traversed party lines, only to return or establish themselves anew. This trend highlights both the tumultuous nature of political loyalty and the enduring quest for power.

Among these political chameleons, O Panneerselvam's recent switch from AIADMK to DMK marks another chapter in a long history of allegiance swaps. A few leaders, such as Pema Khandu and Bansi Lal, successfully reclaimed their chief ministerships despite their party jumping.

While some have made these transitions at the pinnacle of their careers, others, such as Sharad Pawar and Jitan Ram Manjhi, redefined their political legacies by founding new parties, underscoring a persistent drive for influence across India's dynamic political map.

