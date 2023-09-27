Zepto most preferred startup for professionals in India: LinkedIn ranking

Left Menu

27-09-2023
E-commerce platform Zepto, which has turned unicorn recently, has emerged as the top startup in India in terms of professionals' preferred workplace, according to a list by a top recruiting platform.

Startups that followed the e-grocery app in the ranking include EV cab aggregator BluSmart, fintech company Ditto Insurance, audio OTT platform Pocket FM and Skyroot Aerospace, respectively.

LinkedIn on Wednesday released its 'Top 25 Indian Startups List', an annual ranking of emerging companies where professionals want to work, based on the hiring platform's data of almost 1 crore members.

Zepto climbed three spots from number 4 last year as the top startup in terms of employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the startups pulling talent from LinkedIn's Top Companies list.

''It's truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 startups featured on this year's list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India's startup space.

''These startups are looking to hire talent right now. So it's a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India's vibrant startup ecosystem,'' LinkedIn India Head of Editorial Nirajita Banerjee said.

