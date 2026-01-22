Left Menu

Delhi Crime Rates Plunge: A Success Story in Policing

Crime incidents in Delhi have demonstrated a downward trajectory over three years. In 2025, burglary and theft cases decreased significantly, attributed to strategic police measures such as night patrolling and CCTV surveillance. Numbers show a decline in major crime categories, marking a success in local law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:00 IST
In a notable success for Delhi law enforcement, incidents of major crimes, including burglary and theft, have markedly decreased over the past three years, according to official data released. The city's police forces credit this decline to strategic measures adopted to combat urban crime effectively.

Data shows a significant drop in burglary cases, with numbers dwindling from 8,965 in 2024 to just 6,617 in 2025. The trend is mirrored in house theft cases, which consistently fell during the period, from over 21,000 in 2023 to approximately 16,000 last year.

One of the most telling statistics comes from motor vehicle thefts, reduced from nearly 40,000 to 35,014 in 2025, as police intensified efforts in vulnerable areas. Senior officials highlight increased night patrolling, widespread CCTV use, and data-driven approaches as key drivers of this positive trend.

