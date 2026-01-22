President Donald Trump announced a significant deal through NATO for permanent U.S. access to Greenland, triggering a blend of relief and skepticism across Europe. The deal aims to bolster Arctic security against Russian and Chinese threats, with NATO urged to enhance its Arctic defense strategies.

Despite Trump's proposals, Denmark maintains its sovereignty over Greenland, denying discussions with NATO on this matter. The development has prompted volatile market reactions and renewed dialogue on Western alliances. However, EU leaders express concern over the diplomatic shift and the impacts on trade relations.

The desire for U.S. control has fostered sentiments of unease among Greenland's residents, while diplomatic ripples continue in Europe. Trump's unpredictable stances fuel apprehensions about long-term transatlantic strategies, signaling challenges for future cooperation and economic stability.