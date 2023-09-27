Left Menu

Four killed, two injured in SUV-truck collision in Mandla district of MP

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and two others injured after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the National Highway-30 near Barkheda village, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, around 1 am, an official said.

''An SUV collided with a speeding truck, which was carrying iron rods and coming from the opposite direction,'' Bichhiya police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Dhurve said.

Six persons were travelling in the SUV, of whom four were killed on the spot while two others suffered injuries, he said.

Three women and the driver of the SUV died in the incident, Dhurve said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital in Mandla.

Due to the impact of the collision, the truck also overturned. Its driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

