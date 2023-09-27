Left Menu

Gift Nifty sets record single day turnover of USD 15.25 bn

Gift Nifty index recorded an all-time high single day trading activity of 38.63 lakh contracts with a turnover of USD 15.25 billion about Rs 1.27 lakh crore on Tuesday. Since the first day of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 4.59 million contracts with a total turnover of USD 178.54 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:26 IST
Gift Nifty index recorded an all-time high single day trading activity of 38.63 lakh contracts with a turnover of USD 15.25 billion (about Rs 1.27 lakh crore) on Tuesday. The index surpassed its previous record of a turnover of USD 12.98 billion touched on August 29, NSE IX said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gift Nifty is a dollar-denominated futures contract based on the Nifty 50 index and is traded on the NSE IX, an international multi-assets exchange set up at GIFT City. Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing since the commencement of a full-scale operation of Gift Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 4.59 million contracts with a total turnover of USD 178.54 billion. NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products, including Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, commodity derivatives and global stocks.

