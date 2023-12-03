Left Menu

Mumbai: Major fire in four-storey building; no casualty, firefighting operation on

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 00:05 IST
Mumbai: Major fire in four-storey building; no casualty, firefighting operation on
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a four-storey building situated near the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday night, a civic official said.

No casualty is reported and three people have been rescued, as per the preliminary information.

It is also not clear whether any resident is trapped in the building, the official said. The blaze erupted on the second and third floors of Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm, the official said, adding it was classified as a level II fire.

At least eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, and other vehicles of the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, another official said, adding that efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

''Firefighting is underway with a total of five lines, two first-aid lines, two small lines and one big line after cutting off the electricity supply. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately,'' the official stated in a message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023