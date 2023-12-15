Prodigy Finance Appoints Sonal Kapoor as Global Chief Commercial Officer

New Delhi, Delhi, India & London, United Kingdom – Business Wire India Prodigy Finance, a social impact driven FinTech and a leading international student loan lender, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sonal Kapoor as its new Global Chief Commercial Officer. In her role, Sonal will spearhead the global commercial strategy and drive growth initiatives for the company.

Prodigy’s mission is to break down the financial barriers to access education for international postgraduate students and was founded on this philosophy.

“I am excited to join Prodigy Finance because of their unwavering commitment to making quality education accessible to individuals worldwide. Prodigy Finance’s innovative approach to financing education and its global reach aligns perfectly with my passion for promoting inclusive education opportunities,” said Sonal.

Her leadership will be instrumental in expanding the company’s market presence and driving growth. Prodigy is committed to its strategic expansion and innovation, Sonal’s strategic vision will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of the company’s commercial activities to ensure Prodigy remains at the forefront of the financial industry.

Sonal brings with her over 13 years of experience as a strategic leader in FinTech, e-commerce, product innovation & design and strategic partnerships. Sonal joins us after a successful eight years at Flipkart, where she held the role of Senior Director - Chief of Staff to the CEO. In this role, she acted as a critical strategic partner to the CEO & executive team, working to maximise business outcomes and taking ownership of driving the strategic agenda of the Flipkart group.

In her new role, Sonal will be responsible for overseeing and optimising Prodigy Finance’s commercial operations on a global scale, strengthening client relationships and enhancing overall customer experience.

“I am honored to join Prodigy Finance. I look forward to leading and collaborating with a talented team to expand our global reach, innovate our financial solutions, and ultimately empower even more students to pursue their educational aspirations. The potential for growth and the chance to contribute to such a noble cause make this role incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Sonal.

About Prodigy Finance Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance is an international student lender that has helped over 35,000 international master's students attend the world’s top universities. To date, Prodigy Finance has disbursed over $2 billion in funding to students from more than 150 countries.

Prodigy Finance is fueled by impact investors and other private qualified entities who invest in tomorrow's leaders whilst earning a financial and social return. Prodigy Finance’s borderless lending model enables students to apply for a loan based on their future earning potential and not just their current circumstances and credit history.

