UNLEASH Welcomes Thomas Hyland as an Investment Committee Member

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Recently launched venture capital fund, UNLEASH Capital Partners, Inc. ("UNLEASH") is delighted to announce that Thomas Hyland has joined as an Investment Committee Member and Advisor.

Most notably known for his work as the Co-founder of Aspada Investments (now part of Lightrock and the LGT Group of Liechtenstein), Thomas possesses an in-depth knowledge of the Indian venture capital landscape, a significant understanding of the international fintech ecosystem, and a deep passion for financial inclusion in India. He will also contribute to framing the impact investment practice at the Investment Committee. Thomas's words:

"It is a pleasure to join Natsuki, Sohil, and the team to help build a world-class investment firm at the intersection of business model innovation and financial inclusion. With the institutional backing of Gojo and a long-term vision to work with innovative entrepreneurs and deploy significant capital in the sector, I am confident that UNLEASH will become a trusted partner for operators that are building inspired new models for small firms and individuals to build better livelihoods." Natsuki, Managing Partner's words:

"Joining us with a wealth of experience, Thomas is not just a new member of our Investment Committee, but a vital addition to our visionary team. We are confident that his expertise will greatly contribute to our mission of identifying, nurturing, and scaling groundbreaking startups focused on financial inclusion."

