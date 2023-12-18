Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:17 IST
IndiGo carries 100 million passengers this year
  • Country:
  • India

No-frills carrier IndiGo said on Monday it has flown 100 million passengers in a calendar year, becoming the first domestic airline to achieve such a feat.

The Gurugram-based airline, which celebrated its 17th anniversary this year, claimed that it has also become one of the airlines to reach this mark at the fastest pace.

''IndiGo has created history by becoming the first Indian airline to carry 100 million passengers in a single calendar year (2023),'' it said in the statement.

With this achievement, it has joined a select club of global carriers to operate on such a scale, the airline said.

In the previous calendar year, IndiGo had flown 78 million passengers across its domestic and international network, (slightly above pre-Covid 2019 levels), it said, adding that the latest milestone represents a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for 2023.

This development further cements the airline's standing among the 10 largest airlines in the world in terms of passenger traffic, it said.

IndiGo also holds the distinction of being the first domestic airline to have over 2,000 daily flights across its network, which has 118 destinations, including 32 international ones.

''We are incredibly delighted to achieve this historic milestone, welcoming aboard 100 million passengers in a year. This milestone is also a validation of our strategy which has been executed so diligently,'' Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said.

In 2022, the airline embarked on a growth strategy under three strategic pillars to support its growth plans, as it aims to double in size and scale by the end of this decade, as per the statement.

