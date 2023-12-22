World Bank and Economic Affairs launch PPP Beginner’s e-course in infrastructure capacity-building

In a significant step towards fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors in infrastructure capacity-building, Shri Ajay Banga, President, World Bank Group, launched the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Beginner’s e-Course in the presence of Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Executive Director, World Bank Group, on 20th December 2023 at New Delhi.

The PPP e-course is a infra-focused capacity-building programme jointly undertaken by the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat, DEA and the World Bank. The course aims to provide foundational knowledge and insights to individuals keen on understanding and contributing to the dynamic realm of PPPs in India. The course on PPPs comprises 5 modules which covers the major elements associated with lifecycle of PPP projects, including introduction to PPPs, identification of PPP projects, structuring of projects, tendering and implementation and monitoring aspects of PPP projects. This will help in structuring and implementing successful PPP projects across different infrastructure sectors in the country.

Infrastructure is a catalyst of economic growth and an important focus area for the government. It requires both the public and private sector to work together to meet the requirements of infrastructure development. Successful delivery of PPP infrastructure projects and other infrastructure initiatives require robust capacity building to ensure effective planning, execution, and maintenance. Continuous learning and adaptation remain crucial for meeting the dynamic challenges within infrastructure development, emphasizing the necessity for ongoing training efforts.

The duration of the course is 7 hours and 15 mins but is designed to be self-paced. Those taking up the course need not have any prior experience in PPP to take this course.

Key Features of the PPP Beginner’s e-Course:

1. Accessible Learning:

Available online, the course ensures accessibility to a wide audience across the country.Self-paced modules accommodate diverse learning preferences and schedules.2. Expert-Driven Content:

Curated by industry experts and policymakers, the course content reflects current trends and best practices in PPPs.Real-world case studies provide practical insights into successful PPP models.3. Interactive Learning:

Engaging multimedia elements, quizzes, and discussions foster interactive learning experiences.4. Certification:

Upon completion of the e-Course, learners will receive a certificate recognizing their proficiency in PPP fundamentals.This PPP Beginner’s e-Course is available at the website:

https://dea.lms.gov.in/default_new.aspx?clientid=270.

(With Inputs from PIB)