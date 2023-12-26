Under-maintenance railway coach catches fire, nobody injured

An under-maintenance coach caught fire at the Nanded railway station in Maharashta on Tuesday morning, a South-Central Railway official said.

There was nobody inside when the fire started around 9.15 am and nobody suffered injuries while it was brought under control within half-an-hour, he said.

The coach was burnt around 25-30 percent. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official added.

