Under-maintenance railway coach catches fire, nobody injured
PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
An under-maintenance coach caught fire at the Nanded railway station in Maharashta on Tuesday morning, a South-Central Railway official said.
There was nobody inside when the fire started around 9.15 am and nobody suffered injuries while it was brought under control within half-an-hour, he said.
The coach was burnt around 25-30 percent. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nanded
- Maharashta
Advertisement