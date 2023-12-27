Left Menu

Competition of cultural troupes of Commands of Eritrean Defense Forces underway

Ten cultural troupes competed in a tournament encompassing music, drama, dancing, comedy, stage announcing, and painting that began on October 20.

  • Eritrea

The competition of the cultural troupes of the various Commands of the Eritrean Defense Forces that has been underway under the theme “Forces of Pride-Anchored on Cohesive Ranks” enthusiastically concluded on 24 December at a ceremony conducted in Dongolo-Laelay.

During the final ceremony, which was attended by Gen. Flipos Woldeyoannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awelyay, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center, Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Naval Force, and other dignitaries, Maj. Fesehaye Teklay, member of the organizing committee, indicating about the importance of culture in the development of society and nation building process said that the competition’s goal was to identify the potential of the members of the cultural troupes so they could contribute appropriately to the country’s cultural development.

Speaking at the event, Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, urged the artists to continuously work to advance their skill, transfer the noble societal values through arts, and set an example for other young people.

The winners of the various competitions were given awards at the event. 

